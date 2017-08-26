N. Thanabalan sends Malaysia to SEA Games football final (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia beat Indonesia 1-0 in the Kuala Lumpur 2017 SEA Games football semi-final match tonight, thanks to a header by striker N. Thanabalan in the late second half.
The goal scored on the 87th minute to a raucuous crowd in the Shah Alam Stadium was his fourth in the tournament.
Malaysia will now face off with Thailand, who also pipped through thanks to a late goal against Myanmar.
