N. Ireland’s O’Neill charged over drink-driving, says report

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill before the World Cup qualifying match against Germany at Hanover October 11, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 12 — Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has been charged with drink-driving, according to reports today.

The Scottish Sun said he was stopped by police just before 1am (0000 GMT/8am Malaysian time) on Sunday on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The report said O’Neill, who lives in the Scottish capital, was arrested after allegedly failing a breath test.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old man had been charged “in connection with drink driving”, the Scottish Sun said. A spokesman said he was due to appear in court on October 10.

A statement from the Irish Football Association (IFA) said it was “aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O’Neill, according to the report.

“As it is a police matter, the association will be making no further comment.”

Northern Ireland’s final World Cup qualifier, against Norway, is on October 8, two days before the court date.

They are second in Group C behind Germany and look set to clinch one of the play-off berths, which will give them a chance to reach their fourth World Cup finals in Russia next year.

O’Neill assumed the post five years ago and has turned around the team’s fortunes, leading them to the knockout stages of Euro 2016 in their first major tournament in 30 years. — AFP