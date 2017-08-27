Myanmar earn right to meet Malaysia in field hockey final

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Myanmar have made it to the field hockey final of the SEA Games for the first time since 1971.

They will have to content with regional powerhouse and hosts Malaysia at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jaili on Tuesday. They lost 0-6 to Malaysia in the group stage.

Myanmar finished in second spot in the single league format of five teams with seven points, the same as Singapore, who hav never missed the final, but had a superior goal difference.

Malaysia won all their matches and topped the group with 12 points. The top two teams play in the gold/silver playoff while the third and fourth fight it out for the bronze.

Myanmar’s best outing was winning bronze in the 2013 edition back home and two years ago in Singapore.

Singapore have to contend with Thailand for the bronze. — Bernama