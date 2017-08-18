Myanmar advance to football semis after thrashing Brunei 6-0

SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 — Myanmar have become the first team to enter the football semi-finals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) after whitewashing Brunei 6-0 in their third group A match at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam today.

Myanmar who amassed nine points to comfortably top group A after three matches will meet hosts, Malaysia in their last group match on Aug 21.

In the match today, hundreds of ‘The White Angles’ supporters cheered their country team beat Brunei starting in the 24th minute by Aung Thu who scored his third goal of the tournament before captain Si Thu Aung netted the second goal in the 40th minute.

On resuming second half play in the rain, Gerd Zeise’s boys slotted another two goals via substitute Aung Kaung Mann in the 73rd and 84th minute.

Despite leading 4-0, Myanmar managed to score another two goals in injury time through Mg Mg Lwin and Thang Paing.

In another group A match, Singapore kept their semi-final hopes alive when they defeated Laos 2-0 at Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

Mohamad Hanafi Mohd Akbar opened the score for the Lions in the second minute before Ikhsan Fandi converted a penalty to earn Singapore’s first three points.

Referee Al Yaqoubi Omar Mubarak Mazaroui awarded the penalty to Singapore after Ikhsan was fouled by Laos’ substitute Lounlasy Lathasay.

Singapore are now in the third spot on the table with three points after three matches while Malaysia are in second place with six points with two games in hand. — Bernama