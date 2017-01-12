Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Murray to play Queen’s Club for rest of career

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:38 AM GMT+8

Murray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen’s five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year. — File picMurray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen’s five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year. — File picLONDON, Jan 12 — World number one Andy Murray has agreed to play in the traditional Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen’s Club for the rest of his career.

Murray became the first player to be crowned king of Queen’s five times when he defeated Milos Raonic in the final last year.

The Scot beat Raonic again just a few weeks later as he lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the second time.

Having enjoyed so much success on the lawns of west London it is no surprise Murray has decided to commit to appearing in the tournament until he retires.

“I’ve always loved playing the event and I’m really happy to know that I will play at Queen’s for as long as my career lasts,” Murray, 29, said yesterday.

“My first ATP World Tour match win came at Queen’s in 2005 so for it to become by far the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

“Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times — some of the best players ever — winning it five times means a lot to me.”

Queen’s Club has responded to the popularity of the tournament by increasing the capacity of its centre court to more than 9,000 for this year’s event, which runs June 19-25. — AFP

