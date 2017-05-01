Last updated Monday, May 01, 2017 7:12 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Murray stays on top of rankings, Nadal fifth despite Barcelona success

Monday May 1, 2017
05:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray retains No. 1 spot despite Nadal’s win in BarcelonaMurray retains No. 1 spot despite Nadal’s win in Barcelona

Three-year-old child actress Lara Alana to start paying taxesThree-year-old child actress Lara Alana to start paying taxes

Eight men face jail over LGBT party in Surabaya, IndonesiaEight men face jail over LGBT party in Surabaya, Indonesia

The Edit: George Michael London fans host memorial serviceThe Edit: George Michael London fans host memorial service

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released today despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend. — Reuters picAndy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released today despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend. — Reuters picPARIS, May 1 — Andy Murray stays top of the latest ATP rankings released today, which remain unchanged despite the success of Rafael Nadal in Barcelona at the weekend.

A week after his Monte Carlo Masters success, the Spaniard also claimed a tenth title in the Catalan capital but remains fifth behind Swiss Roger Federer, who did not play.

Budapest winner Lucas Pouille of France moves into a career-best 14th position as 20-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov soars 14 places to 42nd after reaching the Barcelona quarter-finals.

ATP rankings

1.            Andy Murray (GBR) 11,870 pts

2.            Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,085

3.            Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,695

4.            Roger Federer (SUI) 5,125

5.            Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,735

6.            Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,165

7.            Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,010

8.            Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,565

9.            Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,535

10.          David Goffin (BEL) 2,975

11.          Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,915

12.          Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,870 (+1)

13.          Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,820 (-1)

14.          Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,746 (+14)

15.          Jack Sock (USA) 2,450

16.          Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,410 (+1)

17.          Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,335 (-1)

18.          Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,145

19.          Albert Ramos (ESP) 2,135

20.          Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,005 (+1)

Selected:

42. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 937 (+14) — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline