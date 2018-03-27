Murray resumes training after hip surgery

The 30-year-old Briton has not played competitively since a quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last July, and has since slipped to 29th in the world rankings. — Reuters picPARIS, March 27 — Former world number one Andy Murray has returned to training at Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in France, almost three months since undergoing hip surgery.

“Andy Murray arrived on Friday night and will stay until at least the first week of April,” a member of the academy told AFP.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has been targeting a comeback for the grass-court season in June, but his resumption of training will increase the possibility of an earlier return than expected.

A video posted on Instagram showed Murray practising on a hard court at the academy near Nice with his coach Jamie Delgado.

