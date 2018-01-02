Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Murray pulls out of Brisbane event with hip injury

Tuesday January 2, 2018
04:04 PM GMT+8

Murray has not played a competitive match since a Wimbledon quarter-final loss last July. — Reuters picMurray has not played a competitive match since a Wimbledon quarter-final loss last July. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 2 — Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from the Brisbane International with a hip problem today, further putting in doubt the Briton's prospects of being fit in time for the Australian Open later this month.

Murray has not played a competitive match since a Wimbledon quarter-final loss last July due to the complaint and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, he was unable to train today and announced his withdrawal.

The world number 16 and second seed had been due to play his first tournament match of the season on Thursday with a second-round encounter against American Ryan Harrison at Pat Rafter Arena. — Reuters

