Murray misses penalty as Brighton draw 0-0 with Burnley

Burnley’s Charlie Taylor in action with Brighton’s Pascal Gross during their Premier League match at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, December 16, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 17 — Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray missed a first-half penalty as his side drew 0-0 at home to Burnley yesterday to extend their run of Premier League games without a victory to seven.

The Seagulls, who have not won in the league since beating Swansea City 1-0 away on Nov. 4 and who have only scored one goal in their last six games, began slowly but went on to dominate the first half.

Anthony Knockaert hit the post midway through the first half, and striker Murray should have given the home side the lead when he was awarded a penalty after tangling with James Tarkowski, but he smashed the spot kick over.

Burnley improved considerably in the second half, forcing Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan to make a number of smart saves, but despite a late assault from the home side neither team could break the deadlock and the game finished scoreless. — Reuters