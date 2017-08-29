Mun Yee, Jellson claim gold in mixed synchro

Malaysia's divers Leong Mun Yee (right) and Jellson Jabillin show off their medals after winning gold in the mixed synchronised 10M Platform final during prize giving ceremony of the 29th SEA Games at National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — BernKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Newly paired Leong Mun Yee/Jellson Jabillin took the 10m synchronised platform mixed gold medal at the National Aquatic Centre today.

It was a terrific performance from the senior-junior combination of divers who trained together just a month ahead of the SEA Games to collect 74.88 points in their last dive to top the overall table of four pairs competing in the event.

“This is the first time I am partnering Mun Yee...in the past I had only watched her on television. I am proud and delighted to have partnered Mun Yee. She gave me a lot of confidence and helped calm my nerves,” said the 16-year-old Jellson.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Amsyar Azman bagged his second gold of the SEA Games by winning the men’s 3m synchronised springboard with Chew Yiwei.

Both divers displayed good skills and coordination to consistently improve their points collection, especially 49.20, 51.60, 63.90, 73.44, 75.33 and 85.68 in the six round event.

His partner Yiwei noted that his performance had improved since his last participation in the world championships in Budapest.

Singapore’s Mark Lee Han Ming/Timothy Lee Han Kuan took the silver with a total of 368.73 points while Indonesian pair Adityo Restu Putra-Tri Anggoro clinched the bronze after accumulating 326.40 points.

Malaysia has thus far swept 11 of the 13 gold medals offered in diving.

The diving team will compete in men’s and women’s 10m synchronised platform tomorrow before the Games officially end. — Bernama