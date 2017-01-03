Mun Yee guns for 16th gold

Malaysia's Leong Mun Yee and Tukiet Traisy Vivien (left) in action as they win gold in Women's 10m Synchronised Platform Diving event at the 28th SEA Games in Singapore, June 7, 2015. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 — Veteran diver Leong Mun Yee has won 15 gold medals in the SEA Games in her 20-year career.

That’s a lot of gold. But the 32-year-old’s thirst for the metal has not been satisfied.

Mun Yee is looking to gain her 16th gold in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Aug 19 to 31.

She has hinted, though, she might end her competitive career after the Games.

She has competed in the Games for over two decades, from the time of the 1997 Jakarta edition, and thus far has won the most number of gold medals by a Malaysian diver in this biennial festival.

“Indeed, I have plans to quit but I will make the final decision after the SEA Games,” she said.

“Most probably, this is my last SEA Games and I’m looking forward to maximise our country’s gold medal collection, especially as we are hosts,” said the Ipoh-born athlete.

Asked the events she wishes to compete in the Games, Mun Yee was quick to point to the 10m platform synchronised and mixed synchronised.

“Not that I decline to compete in the individual events in probably my last SEA Games but I’m comfortable in just synchros events,” said Mun Yee.

“I haven’t trained for the 10m platform individual for years now, so to end the SEA Games with my 16th gold medal is already a bang even without an individual medal.”

Mun Yee added other than the SEA Games, she is not certain about her competitive schedule in 2017.

“But definitely, we will compete in the World Championships in Budapest in July,” she said.

“However, even it’s the world’s, I’m more keen and excited to shine in our SEA Games.”