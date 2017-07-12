Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Muller magic runs out as Cilic powers into semis

Wednesday July 12, 2017
11:52 PM GMT+8

Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates during the quarter-final match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships in London July 12, 2017. — Reuters picCroatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates during the quarter-final match against Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships in London July 12, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 12 — Gilles Muller's unlikely Wimbledon run came to an end when he was beaten in five sets by Croatian Marin Cilic in their quarter-final today.

Cilic, who triumphed 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 will now face Sam Querrey in the semi-finals after the American upset home favourite Andy Murray.

The 34-year-old Muller was an unexpected presence in the last eight after he pulled off a surprise, five-set win over Rafa Nadal in the fourth round.

Muller took that form into the contest with Cilic but when his run of 31 service games without a break ended in the third set, the tide turned towards the Croat, who produced some magnificent return play in the final set. — Reuters

