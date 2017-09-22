Muhammad Huzairi leads Malaysia’s badminton challenge in Asean Para Games

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― National singles player in SL3 event, Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek is among six Malaysian badminton players to enter the final of Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games.

The Malaysian player had to labour in the semi-final before beating Maman Nurjaman of Indonesia, 21-14, 14-21, 21-11.

Muhammad Huzairi will face Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia in the final at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, tomorrow.

His teammate, Cheah Liek Hou entered the SU5 singles final after beating Tay Wei Ming of Singapore, 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in the semi-final.

National women's singles player Norrizah Rahim entered the final after beating Nisa Kaeokhunnok of Thailand, 21-8, 21-9, in a semi-final match.

She will face Warining Rahayu of Indonedia in the final match today. ― Bernama