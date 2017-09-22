Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Muhammad Huzairi leads Malaysia’s badminton challenge in Asean Para Games

Friday September 22, 2017
10:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sistersThe Edit: ‘Kardashians will be executed!’ — armed woman targets sisters

The Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sunThe Edit: Fendi finds happy place in the sun

The Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologramThe Edit: Zappa to tour… as hologram

The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’The Edit: ‘Metal Gear’ lives on in ‘Left Alive’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― National singles player in SL3 event, Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek is among six Malaysian badminton players to enter the final of Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games.

The Malaysian player had to labour in the semi-final before beating Maman Nurjaman of Indonesia, 21-14, 14-21, 21-11.

Muhammad Huzairi will face Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia in the final  at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, tomorrow.

His teammate, Cheah Liek Hou entered the SU5 singles final after beating Tay Wei Ming of Singapore, 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 in the semi-final.

National women's singles player Norrizah Rahim entered the final after beating Nisa Kaeokhunnok of Thailand,  21-8, 21-9, in a semi-final match.

She will face Warining Rahayu of Indonedia in the final match today. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline