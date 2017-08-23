Muhammad Hakimi wins gold, breaks record yet again in triple jump

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Triple jumper Muhammad Hakimi Ismail today erased his own SEA Games record after leaping 16.77 metres to deliver a goal medal in the 2017 SEA Games.

He beat his previous record of 16.76 metres set in Singapore and defeated Philippines’ Mark Harry Diones’ 16.63m jump to second place while Pratchaya Tepparak of Thailand cleared 16.37m for the bronze.

The medals were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

When met by reporters, Muhammad Hakimi said the biennial championships was his main target this year and creating a new record was a bonus.

“I used to achieve 15.8m , 15.9m 16.1m in the past but I jump around 16.5m now even though some were cancelled and Alhamdulillah everything is going perfect and maybe its also my lucky day," he said.

He planned to take a break before starting preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Sydney next year.

The 26-year-old athlete became a national hero in the Singapore edition when he ended the country 18-year wait for a gold in the event, after the last SEA Games gold medal achievement in the 1997 SEA Games in Indonesia via Mohd Zaki Sadri with jump of 16.05m. — Bernama