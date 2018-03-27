Muhammad Hakimi to fly Jalur Gemilang at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Muhammad Hakimi Ismail has been chosen to carry the Jalur Gemilang at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — National triple-jump athlete Muhammad Hakimi Ismail has been chosen to carry the Jalur Gemilang at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, next month.

Muhammad Hakimi, 26, is the SEA Games record-holder in the event, with a distance of 16.77m in last year’s edition in Kuala Lumpur (KL2017).

The national contingent, led by Chef de Mission Huang Yung How comprises 178 athletes and 95 officials, who will take part in the competition from April 4 to 15.

The contingent is set to take part in 21 sporting events, including five in the Para-edition of the Games.

Malaysia will be competing in badminton, track cycling, squash, men’s and women’s hockey, women’s basketball, athletics, shooting, weightlifting, diving, swimming, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, lawn bowling, rugby seven-side and triathlon.

The country will also see eight para-athletes take part in five events, namely cycling, swimming, ping pong and powerlifting.

In the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland, the Malaysian contingent won six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals, finishing 12th in the overall medal tally.

At the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, the national contingent won seven gold medals, while in the 2010 edition in New Delhi, the national contingent recorded their best ever outing with 12 gold medals. — Bernama