Muhammad Hafizuddin successfully defends petanque gold

Tuesday August 22, 2017
06:40 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Muhammad Hafizuddin Mat Daud has defended the men’s individual petanque gold medal for Malaysia.

In the petanque competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at the  Arena Petanque KL, Pudu Ulu Recreational Centre here today, Muhammad Hafizuddin defeated Kiatkong Tanong of Thailand 13-7 in the final.

Earlier, he was given a stiff fight by Cambodia’s Sok Chanmean in the semifinals but prevailed in 13-10.

The bronze was shared by Sok Chanmean and Son Khop of Vietnam (no third/fourth classification).

In the women’s individual event, Suhartisera Zamri’s hopes of entering the final for Malaysia were dashed after she lost 2-13 to Uraiwan Hiranwong of Thailand in the semis.

 Uraiwan went on the win the gold after edging Nguyen Thi Thi of Vietnam 13-12. Suhartisera and Un Sreya of Cambodia shared the bronze. — Bernama

