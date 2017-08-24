Muhammad Fuad ends gold drought for boxing squad

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The gold medal at stake at Hall 8, of the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre today was most meaningful as it was won by national boxer, Muhamad Fuad Mohd Redzuan who topped the light flyweight category (49 kg), thus ending the eight-year gold drought for the squad.

After five attempts since the 2009 SEA Games, the 26-year-old boxer eventually won the gold after beating Thani Narinram from Thailand 5-0.

“Finally after so long, I won on home ground. This is not my success alone but the success of my coach, wife, son and family,” said the teary-eyed Muhamad Fuad who had won the bronze in the 2013 edition.

The victory achieved by the Royal Malaysian Navy personnel was the first success for the country in that category.

Malaysia’s best performance in boxing was at the 2009 SEA Games in Laos where the national boxing team brought home two gold through Muhammad Farkhan Mohd Haron (75 kg) and Muhd Fairus Azwa (81 kg).

However, another national boxer, Adli Hafidz Mohd Pauzi, 28, was not as fortunate as Muhamad Fuad when he was surprisingly beaten by Marvin John Nobel Tupas from the Philippines and had to be contented with the silver in the light heavyweight (81 kg) category.

After taking five quick punches, Adli Hafidz had to accept the decision of the referee to stop the contest after 21 seconds as his physical condition was not fit to continue the fight.

Adli said this was the first time he had faced defeat in such a short time.

“Certainly I am disappointed. I had not shown my actual strength when the opponent had downed me,” he said in shock.

Nevertheless, Adli Hafidz was still thankful that despite his first appearance at the Games, he could still contribute the silver for the country and dedicated the win to his new-born son.

Malaysia also won the bronze through R. K Indran in the middleweight (75kg) category. — Bernama