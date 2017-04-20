Muhammad Farkhan named WBC Asia Exemplary Boxer of the Year

File picture shows Mohammed Farkhan Mohd Haron at his press conference in Johor Baru July 26, 2016, with the Asian Boxing Council cruiserweight belt he won, July 23, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysian professional boxer Muhammad Farkhan Mohd Haron made the country proud after being named the recipient of the World Boxing Confederation (WBC) Asia Exemplary Boxer of the Year 2016 Award from WBC.

The recognition is given to the Johor-born boxer following his success as the first Malaysian to win the WBC Asia Light Heavyweight Champion and also the WBC Asia Silver Cruiserweight Champion belts.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Facebook Page, The Southern Tigers, in its post today said that Muhammad Farkhan thanked the Royal Patron of Johor Boxing Association, the Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who had always supported, helped and motivated him in his career.

The 29-year-old Muhammad Farkhan will receive the honour at the 2016 WBC Asia Annual Award ceremony in Bangkok on May 24.

The son of former national boxer, the late Mohd Haron Ismail, won the WBC Asia Light Heavyweight Champion belt after edging Sheikh Kaseba of United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Johor International Boxing Championship early this year.

In July last year, Muhammad Farkhan won the WBC Asia Silver Cruiserweight Champion belt by defeating Indonesian boxer Elly Pangaribuan by a technical knockout at the Far East Square, Singapore. — Bernama