Muhammad Afiq happy with new Asian record

BRISBANE, April 5 — Despite losing out on a medal finish in his first race today, national para-track cyclist Muhammad Afiq Afify Rizan was happy after he broke his own Asian record at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here.

Muhammad Afiq Afify, along with his guide Muhammad Khairul Nizam Rasol, recorded a time of 1 minute 03.249 seconds to finish fourth in the final of the tandem (B) 1000m time trial event that took place at Anna Meares Velodrome.

The time eliminated his previous record of 1m 04.192s set at the 2018 World Track Cycling Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last month.

“At first, there was no problem, but the pedal was not tight and came off, but it did not affect our overall performance.

“I’m glad I managed to break my own record, as well as the Asian record to qualify for the Asian Games in October. Maybe I will maintain this record and give a better performance there,” he said.

Muhammad Afiq Afify and his guide Muhammad Khairul Nizam will compete in the sprint event on Saturday. — Bernama