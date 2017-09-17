Muhammad Afiq contributes two gold medals in Asean Para Games track cycling

(From left) National athletes Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Zonis, Muhammad Amin Najmi Romzi, Muhammad Khairul Adha Rasol dan Muhammad Afiq Afify Rizan pose with their medals at the APG KL2017 in Nilai September 17, 2017. — Bernama picNILAI, Sept 17 — National para cyclist Muhammad Afiq Afify Rizan has contributed two gold medals to the national contingent on the first day of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games (APG KL2017) at the National Velodrome, here today.

Muhammad Afiq Afify, 21, who was the bronze medallist at the 2017 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Los Angeles, United States, in March, won gold in the Men’s Sprint (B) and Kilometre (B) events.

“I am proud (with my performance), because I had indeed targeted gold for both events,” he told reporters after the medal presentation ceremonies.

Asked if the competition was easy for him today, Muhammad Afiq Afify said he never viewed any contest lightly.

“That’s not the case, because I have never faced them (riders of other countries) before and this was the first time,” he said.

Muhammad Afiq is also participating in the Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit (B) event which will take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Men’s kilometre (C4) event gold medallist Mohd Najib Turano, 30, said the medal he earned today was to inspire other members of the contingent to do their best, and help make its ‘Kita Juara’ (We are champions) slogan come true.

“I am proud to be able to win the gold for the country, because this is the first time the cycling event is being contested in the Asean Para Games.

“I hope this event will continue to be contested in the future, to enable disabled athletes to show their prowess with the backing of supporters,” he said.

Apart from the Men’s Kilometre (C4) event, Mohd Najib will also be participating in three other events, namely the Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit (C4), Men’s Individual (C4) Time Trial, and Men’s (C4) Road Cycling events.

The national cycling squad today swept all seven gold medals on offer at the National Velodrome. — Bernama