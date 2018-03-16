Muhamad Ziyad claims gold medal at World Para Athletics GP in Dubai

File picture shows Muhamad Ziyad Zolkefli in the men’s shot put F20 final at the IAAF ParaAthletics Championships in London, July 16, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — World champion, Muhamad Ziyad Zolkefli has bagged the gold medal in the shot put T20 (learning disability) at the 10th Fazza International Athletics Championships — World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates today.

According to the National Sports Institute (ISN) media relations unit, Muhamad Ziyad was far ahead of his challengers when he heaved 16.42 metres in his fifth throw at the championships.

The 2017 national paralympic sportsman beat Dimitrios Senikidis of Greece who recorded 15.27m for the silver medal followed by Vladimir Butucea of Moldova who clinched the bronze with 10.78m. — Bernama