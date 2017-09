Muguruza set to become world No. 1 next week

Garbine Muguruza (pic) reached the second week of the US Open for the first time this year before falling to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 7 ― Spain's Garbine Muguruza will become world number one when the WTA rankings are released next week, dethroning Karolina Pliskova after the Czech fell to American CoCo Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals of the US Open yesterday.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon champion reached the second week of the US Open for the first time this year before falling to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

“I'm very excited to share with all of you my dream of becoming the next world number one on Monday,” Muguruza said in a video message posted to her Twitter account yesterday.

“I would never be in this position without the help of my family, my team, and my fans. Like I said before it's a dream come true, so hopefully I can keep it up as long as possible.”

Muguruza, who won the French Open last year, ends Pliskova's eight-week reign at the top of the rankings, a position the big-serving 25-year-old admitted came with extra pressure to perform.

Muguruza has eight top 10 wins this year including victories over two reigning number ones, Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Pliskova in Cincinnati. ― Reuters