Muguruza gets Sydney wildcard after Brisbane pull-out

Thursday January 4, 2018
12:48 PM GMT+8

Garbine Muguruza (pic) joins reigning French and US Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens in the draw for the Sydney tournament, starting Sunday. — Reuters picGarbine Muguruza (pic) joins reigning French and US Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens in the draw for the Sydney tournament, starting Sunday. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 4 ― World number two Garbine Muguruza accepted a wildcard into the Sydney International today to get match fit after retiring with severe cramp from a tournament this week.

The Wimbledon champion was ahead 2-1 in the deciding set against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in the second round of the season-opening Brisbane International when she collapsed after a serve.

The Spaniard could not continue, derailing her Australian Open preparations.

“This wildcard is a very valuable opportunity for me get back on the court and hopefully play a few more matches before the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne,” said Muguruza.

“The Sydney draw is incredibly strong and there will be no easy matches.”

Muguruza joins reigning French and US Open champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens in the draw for the Sydney tournament, starting Sunday.

Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova, and Angelique Kerber will also play. ― AFP

