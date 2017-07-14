Muguruza faces another Williams final showdown

Garbine Muguruza celebrates winning the semi-final match against Magdalena Rybarikova in London July 13, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 14 — Garbine Muguruza is aiming to become the first Spanish woman for 23 years to win Wimbledon — and yet again a Williams sister stands in her way.

The 23-year-old stormed into the final by beating Magdalena Rybarikova yesterday. Only one Spaniard has previously lifted the Wimbledon women’s title — Conchita Martinez, who has been coaching Muguruza at this tournament and cheered her to victory in her semi-final.

It will be Muguruza’s second Wimbledon final. She will face five-times champion Venus Williams tomorrow, having been defeated in 2015 by Venus’ sister Serena, a seven-times winner.

“I always stare at the wall where there are all the names of the previous winners. In the past years, you see the Williams surname a lot,” Muguruza said.

“So I look forward to putting a Spanish name back there.”

“Facing Venus, you know, she won here like five times. She knows how to play, especially Wimbledon finals. It’s going to be a historic final again,” she said.

Muguruza, the 14th seed, said she felt far better mentally prepared for the final this time.

“I feel much more calm, am kind of controlling my emotions more than the last time,” said Muguruza, who won the French Open last year, saying that she was drawing on the experience of Martinez.

“She’s helping me to deal with the stress of the tournament,” she said. “She knows how to prepare, how to train, what to do.” — Reuters