Moyes unsure about future after Sunderland drop

Sunday April 30, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks dejected after the match against Bournemouth. ― Reuters picSunderland manager David Moyes looks dejected after the match against Bournemouth. ― Reuters picSUNDERLAND, April 30 ― David Moyes would not confirm whether he will remain Sunderland's manager next season following their relegation from the Premier League yesterday.

Sunderland's relegation to the Championship, after 10 years in the top tier, was confirmed after they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth and fourth-bottom Hull City drew 0-0 at Southampton.

“To think about it and talk about it now is just too quick,” Moyes said when asked about his future by a television reporter at the Stadium of Light.

“They're questions for a week or two down the line. I'm not sure it's for now. I'd like to make sure we get Sunderland back in the Premier League.”

Moyes, sacked by Manchester United after just 10 months in charge in April 2014, was appointed Sunderland manager last July.

He inherited a team who had narrowly avoided relegation under Sam Allardyce and quickly found himself facing an uphill battle.

Sunderland have been in the bottom three since September and have propped up the table since January.

“I'm really disappointed,” Moyes added. “I feel for the supporters. They put their heart and cash into the team and my thoughts are mainly with the supporters.

“It's a collective thing from top to bottom ― it's wrong to blame any individual. Clubs are much stronger than any one individual.”

Sunderland captain John O'Shea said the close season would provide an opportunity for the northeast club to take stock.

“There's going to be changes in the summer,” said the former Manchester United defender.

“I've never been in this situation before in my career. It's obviously disappointing, but it's a chance for the club to take stock of everything and bounce back and give the fans what they want: Premier League football.” ― AFP

