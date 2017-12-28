Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Moyes targets midfield reinforcements to bolster Hammers

Thursday December 28, 2017
West Ham United manager David Moyes and Diafra Sakho after their Premier League match against Leicester City at London Stadium, London, November 24, 2017. — Reuters picWest Ham United manager David Moyes and Diafra Sakho after their Premier League match against Leicester City at London Stadium, London, November 24, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 28 — West Ham United are hopeful of strengthening their central midfield and are also targeting right-sided players in the January transfer window, manager David Moyes has said.

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League and Moyes is keen to add stability to his squad as they look to steer clear of a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

“We’re short in some areas and overloaded in others,” Moyes told the club’s website. “For example, we’ve got lots of forwards, but we’re really short of midfield players.

“We’ve got quite a few who are comfortable playing on the left, but not so many who can play on the right, so we’ve got a little bit of an imbalanced squad which we’ve got to straighten out in January if we can.

West Ham have lost once in the last five league games, beating champions Chelsea 1-0 and holding Arsenal to a goalless draw in that run. The London side drew 3-3 with Bournemouth in their last outing on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased with our spirit and I think there’s a bigger hunger and desire to do it, but we’re lacking quality. We’ve got to stop conceding goals as easily as we are at the moment,” Moyes added.

West Ham next take on 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Jan 3. — Reuters

