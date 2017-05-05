Move aside Rousey, Correia wants to be the new face of UFC

MMA athlete Bethe Correia will take on Holly Holm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 5 — She was the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the undefeated, undisputed superstar with the 12-0-0 record and an estimated net worth of US$12 million (RM52 million).

But Ronda Rousey’s future in the hugely-popular promotion is uncertain now, with the 30-year-old keeping mum on her plans after suffering two consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in the last 13 months.

Even as fans continue to speculate on the fate of the sport’s most recognisable name, UFC fighter Bethe Correia is ready to step up and take over Rousey’s mantle to become the female face of the UFC.

“I am face of the UFC — I’m bold and I deliver what the fans expect from a good fight,” said Correia in a teleconference call this morning.

Like many among the community, the 33-year-old Brazilian does not believe that Rousey, who won an Olympic judo bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games — will make a comeback.

At their last UFC 190 encounter in August 2015, Correia was defeated by a knockout punch just 34 seconds into the bout with the American.

“There are a lot of unresolved issues in my last fight (with Rousey) and as much as I want a rematch, I don’t think the fight will happen,” she said.

“Ronda does not have a mindset of a champion and she can’t seem to get over her losses — this has stuck with her and the fans.

“I don’t think Ronda trains anymore and she will retire.”

Correia, who had won six straight fights in 13 months before she signed with the UFC in 2013, believes she has become stronger since her loss to Rousey two years ago.

The Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete went on to notch a loss, one win over Jessica Eye, and a draw with Marion Reneau after that, and she will be putting her skills to the test against a familiar name, Holly Holm, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17.

Holm, 35, had shot to fame after ending Rousey’s unbeaten record at the UFC 193 in November 2015 to earn her first-ever Bantamweight Championship belt. But the American suffered a post-victory slump soon after, losing the title to Miesha Tate in March 2016 before two more losses to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie.

Correia, who holds a win-loss-draw record of 10-2-1, is confident she can get the better of her opponent next month, as she said: “I have studied Holm’s losses and saw that she always makes the same mistakes. I will exploit that and use my strengths to my advantage.”

“Holm had a good strategy against Ronda (Rousey), but there was nothing impressive in her other fights. I will find the right distance and strike from there.”

While Holm, a former professional boxer and kickboxer, has proved to be a tenacious fighter in the cage, Correia is not about to back down from any challenge. The fighter has also set her sights on a bid for a championship title, as she added: “I’m really not interested if Holm is resistant or strong. I have confidence in my own work and will explore Holm’s flaws.

“If I beat Holly (Holm), I will get a title shot because I’m perfect to be the champion.

“I don’t see any other fighter in my division that will put on a greater than show I will.” — TODAY