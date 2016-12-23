Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 4:10 pm GMT+8

Mourinho says he’s ‘too young’ to be tempted by Chinese riches

Friday December 23, 2016
01:19 PM GMT+8

Zakir Naik free to travel in Malaysia as not on terror list

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

Mourinho says he's 'too young' to be lured by wealthy Chinese clubs

The Edit: Thai couple eat their way through Bangkok in wedding shoot

Jose Mourinho said he wanted to stay on at United beyond his three-year contract. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 23 — Wealthy Chinese clubs are unlikely to lure Jose Mourinho away from England as the Manchester United manager says he is enjoying the challenge of competing in the Premier League.

Chinese clubs have been shelling out huge sums of money on foreign players and managers, with Chelsea’s Oscar reportedly set to become the latest Brazilian to head to the Chinese Super League on a £52 million (RM286.1 million) transfer.

“China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“Too young, 53, too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China.

“I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I’m in the right place.”

Mourinho said he wanted to stay on at United beyond his three-year contract, though he added that the board had not offered him an extended deal yet.

“They are being super supportive with me, and always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay here, I always had the feeling that I am going to stay for more time,” he said.

“I’m loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it. I don’t even need my advisers, I’ll sign because I am loving it.”

United, who are sixth in the league, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, host Sunderland on Monday. — Reuters

