Mourinho plays down new contract reports

Thursday December 22, 2016
10:23 AM GMT+8

LONDON, Dec 22 — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho played down reports he is set to be offered a new contract in a television interview broadcast yesterday.

Mourinho, 53, signed a three-year contract when he succeeded Louis van Gaal as United manager in July.

Several British newspapers reported United were already considering offering Mourinho a new deal, but he said the stories were news to him.

“They didn’t (offer a new contract) and I’m not expecting them to, because they gave me a three-year contract and were being super supportive,” he told Sky Sports News.

“They always gave me the feeling three years was not the time I was going to stay and I got the feeling I was going to stay for more time.

“They know if one day they bring the contract I will sign, because I love it here.”

Asked whether a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League might appeal to him, he said: “China money is attractive for everyone, but I love more my football at the highest level.

“I’m too young, 53, (have) too many years of football to go to a place like China. I want to stay in the place where it is most difficult to win.”

United have been strongly linked with a January move for Benfica’s Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Mourinho refused to be drawn on the reports, but said he would not bring in more than one new player.

“Let’s see what happens,” he said. “If we buy a player we buy a player, but we are not buying two, three or four.”

Out-of-favour pair Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay have both been linked with Everton.

But Mourinho said he was happy with his squad, adding: “If we open the door for someone to leave, it is not because we push him, but because he wants to leave.” — AFP

