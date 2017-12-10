Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mounie double helps Huddersfield to 2-0 win over Brighton

Sunday December 10, 2017
Huddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie in action with Brighton's Lewis Dunk during their Premier League match at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picHuddersfield Town’s Steve Mounie in action with Brighton's Lewis Dunk during their Premier League match at John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picHUDDERSFIELD, Dec 10 — Huddersfield Town forward Steve Mounie struck twice in the first half as his side coasted to a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday.

The Benin-born striker, who had not scored since netting a brace on the opening day of the season, ghosted in at the far post to bundle the ball home from Huddersfield’s first corner of the game in the 12th minute.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at Huddersfield from French side Montpellier in July, made it two with a header just before halftime as Brighton failed to clear another set piece.

With Brighton barely threatening in attack, Huddersfield continued to dominate after the break, but wasteful finishing prevented them from adding to their goal tally. — Reuters

