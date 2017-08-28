More than 5,000 fans disappointed that tickets for Malaysia-Thailand football final sold out

Malaysia football fans are pictured queuing for tickets to the SEA Games final match between Malaysia and Thailand tomorrow at Stadium Shah Alam August 28, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — More than 5,000 Malaysian fans who had made their way to the Shah Alam Stadium early and waited for hours before the counters opened, were disappointed that tickets were sold out for the final between Malaysia and Thailand.

Tickets allocated for Malaysian fans at the Shah Alam Stadium as well as tickets allocated for Thailand and sold at the Malawati Stadium were snapped up when the counters opened from 10.30am to 5.40pm.

Bernama were informed that 45,000 tickets were sold to Malaysian fans and another 3,000 tickets that were allocated for Thailand had also been snapped up.

For Mohd Syakir Syazwan Saharudin, 15, who had queued up as early as 7am said he was disappointed that he would not be able to watch the action live at the Shah Alam Stadium.

“I wanted to buy two tickets and waited in a queue that stretched for more than a kilometre. It was a tiring wait and I almost fainted due to the heat,” he told Bernama when met at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Mohd Kamal Mohd Nizam, 20, said the mad rush for tickets as soon as the counters opened was disappointing and a selfish act by some.

Fans should have followed the procedures set by the organisers but charging ahead to the counters without following the proper procedures robbed fans who had waited for up to six hours.

“Due to the mad rush, the number of counters were reduced from 20 to 10, causing a massive delay. We waited very long and we are angry,” he said.

Nur Ainaa Husna Mohd Rasid, 18, said if only tickets were sold online, such problems could be avoid and prevent fans waiting in a queue from as early as 3am.

“If tickets were sold online we need not come here and queue up... it is a waste of time,” she said.

There was a scuffle when unhappy fans charged at the gates but the Federal Reserve Unit was able to defuse the situation. — Bernama