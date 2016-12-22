More hints on F1 cessation

Tourism and Culture Minister Tan Sri Nazri Aziz said Malaysia may stop hosting F1 when the contract ends in 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May SEPANG, Dec 22 — Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said an announcement on the future of the Malaysia Formula One (F1) will be made early next month.

Tourism and Culture Minister Tan Sri Nazri Aziz said Malaysia may stop hosting F1 when the contract ends in 2018.

Nazri said this was because the sport had become “too expensive to host and was no longer attractive”.

Razlan said whatever decision that would be taken, Malaysians still have two years remaining in which to enjoy a F1 race in the country.

“We have our own circuit and a lot of people said it will be a waste without F1, but no worries as even without the race the circuit will still benefit the country as we have MotoGP and other races,” he said.

“In a year, the circuit is in used 95 per cent of the time.

“I know Malaysians will be sad (if there are no more F1 races) but we are still waiting for the F1 management to discuss the matter in depth,” he said.

Malaysia have hosted F1 since 1999.

“Whatever happens we hope to make a statement early next month.

The track circuit will be here, it will be used and will benefit the country even without F1. We will always be here,” he said confidently.