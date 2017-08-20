Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Mooy strikes as buoyant Huddersfield edge Newcastle

Sunday August 20, 2017
10:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Woman in India wins divorce over lack of toiletThe Edit: Woman in India wins divorce over lack of toilet

Jokowi: Don’t blow upside-down flag issue out of proportionJokowi: Don’t blow upside-down flag issue out of proportion

UK’s Brexit minister Davis calls on EU to move talks forwardUK’s Brexit minister Davis calls on EU to move talks forward

Sultan Mizan’s two equestrian golds make Sea Games historySultan Mizan’s two equestrian golds make Sea Games history

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez watching his team play Huddersfield Town. — Reuters picNewcastle United manager Rafael Benitez watching his team play Huddersfield Town. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 20 — Promoted Huddersfield Town made it two wins out of two in the Premier League as a superb Aaron Mooy strike gave them a 1-0 win over Newcastle United today.

After their 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last week marked their return to the top flight after a 45-year absence, Australian Mooy fired them ahead with a curling shot in the 50th minute.

Newcastle, who also won promotion from the Championship last season, should have equalised in the 68th minute but Ayoze Perez fired over the bar from close range.

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle remain without a point following their home loss to Tottenham Hotspur last week. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline