Mooy strikes as buoyant Huddersfield edge Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez watching his team play Huddersfield Town. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 20 — Promoted Huddersfield Town made it two wins out of two in the Premier League as a superb Aaron Mooy strike gave them a 1-0 win over Newcastle United today.

After their 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last week marked their return to the top flight after a 45-year absence, Australian Mooy fired them ahead with a curling shot in the 50th minute.

Newcastle, who also won promotion from the Championship last season, should have equalised in the 68th minute but Ayoze Perez fired over the bar from close range.

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle remain without a point following their home loss to Tottenham Hotspur last week. — Reuters