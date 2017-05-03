Last updated Wednesday, May 03, 2017 2:08 pm GMT+8

Monaco’s Bakayoko denies PSG talks

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (left) says he has not held talks with Paris Saint-Germain. — Reuters picMonaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (left) says he has not held talks with Paris Saint-Germain. — Reuters picMONACO, May 3 ― Rampaging Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who has less than a year to run on his contract, has not held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, his agent said yesterday.

The 22-year-old whose late last-16 header sent Manchester City out of the Champions League is expected to be one of several players to leave Monaco in the transfer window.

But the player's agent, his brother Abdoulaye Bakayoko, told AFP yesterday talks with PSG widely reported in the French media simply did not happen.

“There are plenty of rumours and the ones saying Tiemoue has held talks about a contract with PSG are completely false,” said the agent.

After breaking his nose last week in a training ground collision Bakayoko will wear a mask in Monaco's Champions League semi-final with Juventus.

Reports in Britain have suggested an agreement in principal has been thrashed out between Manchester United and the freshly capped France international. ― AFP

