Monaco hopeful on Falcao future

Monaco's Radamel Falcao and Kamil Glik react after scoring against Olympique Lyonnais. ― Reuters picMONACO, May 3 ― Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has expressed hope that captain Radamel Falcao will stay at the club for next season and beyond after relaunching his career in spectacular style in the principality.

“Of course everyone wants the best players to stay in Monaco and Falcao is a great player,” Jardim told reporters at the Stade Louis II ahead of Monaco's Champions League semi-final first leg against Juventus today.

Colombian striker Falcao has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season in a remarkable revival after a serious knee injury saw him miss the 2014 World Cup and two seasons on loan in the English Premier League proved a disaster.

His current contract runs until 2018 and in January he rejected a lucrative offer to go and play in China.

In an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe published yesterday he admitted that he would be happy to extend his deal, so settled is he by the Mediterranean.

“Of course I would like to,” said Falcao, 31.

“I feel great. We are happy and the results are good. Beyond that, everything depends on the objectives of the club.

“The ideal thing would be to make a decision that suits both parties. If Monaco's objective continues to be to win titles in France and in Europe ― which is why I came here ― then I would be delighted to stay.” ― AFP