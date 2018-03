Mohd Nasharuddin bags gold, sets new record at World Para Athletics GP

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― National para elite athlete, Mohd Nasharuddin Mohamad has bagged a gold medal at the 10th Fazza International Athletics - World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday.

According the National Sports Institute (ISN) Instagram site, Mohd Nasharuddin clocked 49.58 seconds to claim the gold medal in the men's 400m T20/T13 event.

The event's silver medal went to Johannes Hohl of Germany with a time of 51.95s and Shakir Al-Gburi took the bronze in 52.13s.

Mohd Nashauruddin's time also smashed the Asian record of 51.62s set by Peyman Nasiri Bazanjani of Iran at the Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea in 2014. ― Bernama