Mohd Faiz wants to focus on helping Penang in Super League

Wednesday January 11, 2017
11:59 PM GMT+8

Fifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri thanking his fans throughout the world for voting for his goal to be acclaimed as the most beautiful in 2016. ― Reuters picFifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri thanking his fans throughout the world for voting for his goal to be acclaimed as the most beautiful in 2016. ― Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — 2016 Puskas Award winner, Mohd Faiz Subri is focused on training for the 2017 Super League season.

“I want to help Penang in the Super League and if I get a chance, I would love to don the national jersey,” he told reporters after arriving at Penang International Airport here today.

Mohd Faiz said he will compete with the new players for a starting berth in the team.

On Tuesday, Mohd Faiz won the FIFA Puskas Award for scoring the most beautiful goal of the year.

He received the recognition at 2016 FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the DAP-led Penang government announced a RM50,000 incentive for the midfielder for winning the award.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the state government was very proud and happy with Mohd Faiz’s achievement at international level.

“This is the first time I am seated at the same table with the winner of the Puskas award, and I would like to announce that the state government will give a RM50,000 prize to Mohd Faiz for his win,” he said.

Earlier, about 500 supporters, including Mohd Faiz’s family members had gathered at Penang International Airport to welcome him home. — Bernama

