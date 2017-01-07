Mohd Faiz gets Puskas award jitters

Mohd Faiz Subri seen here with coach, Jacksen Ferreira Tiago in Februari, 2016. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Jan 7 ― It is less than 48 hours away from the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award announcement, and Malaysian representative Mohd Faiz Subri is a bundle of nerves.

“I am feeling restless. If I am lucky...I will return with the trophy for Penang and Malaysia,” he told reporters at the Penang International Airport near here today.

He said he would accept whatever was the decision with an open mind.

Mohd Faiz thanked all parties especially football fans who gave him their undivided support all this while.

The 29-year-old Penang player left for Kuala Lumpur tonight before heading to Zurich, Switzerland to attend the award presentation ceremony on January 9.

Mohd Faiz was accompanied by his wife, Norzawanis Hashim, 29, as well as their two children, Akif Fayyadh, four and eight-month-old Muhammad Aqil Zayyan.

Also accompanying Mohd Faiz were Penang Football Association vice-president Mohd Azizudin Mohd Sharif and FAM deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah.

Mohd Faiz who created history by becoming the first Malaysian to be nominated for the most beautiful goal award, has already brought much focus on country with his feat.

Two other candidates vying for the 2016 Fifa Puskas Award are Marlone, 24, a midfielder of Brazillian club Corinthians and Venezuela’s women U-17 player, Daniuska Rodriguez. ― Bernama