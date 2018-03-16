Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mohamad Saifuddin bags long jump bronze at WPA GP

Friday March 16, 2018
08:34 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — National para elite athlete, Mohamad Saifuddin Ishak has won a bronze medal at the 10th Fazza International Athletics — World Para Athletics (WPA) Grand Prix in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

According to the National Sports Institute media relations unit, Mohamad Saifuddin won the bronze in the long jump T12 (visually impaired) with a jump of 6.69 metre.

The gold medal in the event was won by Islam Salimov of Kazakhstan (T13) in 6.93m while the silver medal went to Hajimu Ashida of Japan (T47), with 6.61m.

The medal winners were determined according to the level of impairment as the event combined four levels of disability namely T12, T13, T46 and T47. — Bernama

