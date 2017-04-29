Mohamad Norza new BAM president for 2017/2021-term

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) advisor Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid (right) shaking hands with BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, during the 72nd Annual General Meeting, April 29 in Subang. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, April 29 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has officially assumed the president’s post in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after being elected unanimously by its council members for the 2017/2021 term.

Mohamad Norza succeeds Tan Sri Tengku Mahaleel Tengku Ariff effective today, and this sees BAM maintain its 32-year tradition for not holding a contest for the top spot.

He will be assisted by two vice presidents, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain and Datuk Lim Teong Kiat.

The BAM honorary-secretary’s post will still be held by Datuk Ng Chin Chai, who has maintained the position for seven years in a row, while Datuk V. Subramaniam was elected treasurer.

The number post had been a bone of contention when it emerged that there was a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ among Norza, Mahaleel and former acting president, Tan Sri Mohamed Al-Amin Abdul Majid on the succession plan.

However, the issue was resolved after Mohamed Al-Amin agreed to give way to Mohamad Norza, and this was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin at a press conference which was also attended by BAM patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at the Seri Perdana Complex, recently.

The BAM council members also agreed to appoint Mohamed Al-Amin as BAM Advisor.

A total of 14 affiliate members were present at the AGM held at Dorsett Grand Subang Hotel, here.

The following is the new BAM leadership for the term 2017/2021:

President: Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria

Deputy President: Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain and Datuk Lim Teong Kiat

Honorary-Secretary: Datuk Ng Chin Chai

Assistant Honorary Secretary: Taupik Mohd Hussain

Treasurer: Datuk V. Subramaniam.

— Bernama