Mohamad Norza new BAM president for 2017/2021-term

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has officially assumed the president’s post in the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after being elected unanimously by its council members for the 2017/2021 term.
Mohamad Norza succeeds Tan Sri Tengku Mahaleel Tengku Ariff effective today, and this sees BAM maintain its 32-year tradition for not holding a contest for the top spot.
He will be assisted by two vice presidents, Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain and Datuk Lim Teong Kiat.
The BAM honorary-secretary’s post will still be held by Datuk Ng Chin Chai, who has maintained the position for seven years in a row, while Datuk V. Subramaniam was elected treasurer.
The number post had been a bone of contention when it emerged that there was a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ among Norza, Mahaleel and former acting president, Tan Sri Mohamed Al-Amin Abdul Majid on the succession plan.
However, the issue was resolved after Mohamed Al-Amin agreed to give way to Mohamad Norza, and this was announced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin at a press conference which was also attended by BAM patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at the Seri Perdana Complex, recently.
The BAM council members also agreed to appoint Mohamed Al-Amin as BAM Advisor.
A total of 14 affiliate members were present at the AGM held at Dorsett Grand Subang Hotel, here.
The following is the new BAM leadership for the term 2017/2021:
President: Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria
Deputy President: Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain and Datuk Lim Teong Kiat
Honorary-Secretary: Datuk Ng Chin Chai
Assistant Honorary Secretary: Taupik Mohd Hussain
Treasurer: Datuk V. Subramaniam.
— Bernama