Moh, Thor bow out of snooker contest after losing semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — National snooker duo Thor Chuan Leong and Moh Keen Hoo bowed out of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) after losing 3-2 to Singapore in their semi-final game in the snooker men’s doubles here, today.

They were ahead in the first frame winning 80-0 but lost to Singapore’s duo Chan Keng Kwang and Tey Choon Kiat in the second and third frame 4-99, 0-84.

The national cueists win the fourth frame 85-15 before the Singaporean duo seal the victory in the fifth frame 69-30.

Chuan Leong, when met after the game said the pressure of playing on home ground got into them.

“We didn’t do well obviously, probably because of the pressure of playing in the home ground, the feeling is different and we are not used to it.

“Although we really appreciate the support from the local fans but I think pressure got into us,” he said.

The national duo qualified for the semi-finals after beating Laos in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Two gold medals are at stake in the billiards and snooker arena today. — Bernama