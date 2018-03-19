Minali wins second stage of 2018 Le Tour de Langkawi

Riders cycle past Zahir Mosque in Kota Setar, Kedah, during the opening stage of Le Tour De Langkawi 2018 (LTdL) from Kangar to Kulim March 18, 2018. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, March 19 — Italian rider, Riccardo Minali of Astana Pro Team won the second stage in the 2018 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race from Gerik to Kota Baru today.

Chief Judge, Ibrahim Omar, however, declared that the top 10 finishers including Minali clocked the same time of five hours 18 minutes and 20 seconds after crossing the line in a bunch finish in the 208.3km race.

The win saw Minali wrest the Yellow Jersey as overall leader and also the Green Jersey as King of Sprint from fellow Italian, Andrea Guardini of Bardiani-CSF who won the opening stage from Kangar to Kulim yesterday.

Two other Italian riders— Matteo Malucelli of Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec and Paolo Simion of Bardiani-CSF — came in second and third place respectively.

South Korean rider, Seo Joonyong of KSPO Bianchi Asia Procycling Team retained the White jersey as the best Asian rider while Colombian rider, Bernardo Suaza Arango of Manzana Postobon wrest the Red Polka Dot jersey as King of the Mountain from China’s rider, Wang Bo of Hengxiang Cycling Team. — Bernama