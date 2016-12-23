Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:26 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Milan’s CEO suggests playing Serie A matches abroad

Friday December 23, 2016
09:21 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Al-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministryAl-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministry

The Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music criticsThe Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music critics

The Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacyThe Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacy

EPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claimsEPL clears Chelsea for not reporting sex abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

AC Milan's CEO Adriano Galliani said that Italian football would get greater exposure if it was shown on terrestrial television abroad rather than pay TV. — Reuters picAC Milan's CEO Adriano Galliani said that Italian football would get greater exposure if it was shown on terrestrial television abroad rather than pay TV. — Reuters picMILAN, Dec 23 — AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has suggested that some Serie A matches be played abroad to try an showcase the league to an international audience.

“Even though Italian football is not the first, it is part of Italian excellence,” Galliani told Italian media in Doha where Milan face Juventus in the Italian Supercup today.

“We need to let people know us. We need to play some league games abroad. The NBA also does this,”

He added that Italian football would get greater exposure if it was shown on terrestrial television abroad rather than pay TV.

A Chinese consortium, backed by Haixia Capital and entrepreneur Yonghong Li, is seeking to buy the seven-times European champions. The deal is set to be finalised on March 3.

After the change of ownership, Marco Fassone will take up the role of CEO, replacing Galliani after 30 years. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline