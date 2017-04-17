Mignolet urges Liverpool to up their game

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet punches clear during their Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, April 17, 2017. — Reuters picWEST BROMWICH, April 17 — Simon Mignolet has called upon Liverpool to improve their play in the final few games of the season as the Merseysiders bid to secure a Champions League place.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper made a key second-half save from West Bromwich Albion’s Matt Phillips as Liverpool won 1-0 at The Hawthorns on Sunday thanks to a goal from Roberto Firmino.

Mignolet’s first clean sheet in nearly two months helped Liverpool leapfrog Manchester City into third place in the Premier League table.

“The last few performances against these teams like Burnley, Stoke and West Brom, we need to learn from that,” Mignolet told Liverpool’s website.

“We can only get better for it but I think we proved what we can do away from home again.”

The Belgian added: “To be resilient, and to grind a result out, that’s what we did, and I think everybody is pleased with that.

“Not only the three points but a clean sheet also, we’re very pleased with that. We know it’s a difficult place to go to, West Brom, especially the last 10 minutes, but we dealt well with it and I think we deserved the three points. Now we have to keep going.

“The main thing is we kept a clean sheet, so one goal was enough to get the victory. We’re on a good way, five games to go, and we want to get as many points as we can.”

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday before playing Watford, Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough in their final four games of the season.

Only the top four English clubs are guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League and Liverpool are currently six points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, although their bitter northwest rivals do have two games in hand. — AFP