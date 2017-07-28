Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Middlesbrough sign striker Fletcher from West Ham

Friday July 28, 2017
06:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 yearsThe Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 years

Danny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdieDanny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdie

The Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrerThe Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrer

The Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake LivelyThe Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

West Ham’s Ashley Fletcher and Fulham’s Marcelo Djalo in action during the pre-season friendly in Graz July 20, 2017. — Reuters picWest Ham’s Ashley Fletcher and Fulham’s Marcelo Djalo in action during the pre-season friendly in Graz July 20, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 28 — Middlesbrough have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from West Ham United for £6.5 million (RM36.4 million) on a four-year contract, the English Championship club said today.

Fletcher, 21, who joined West Ham last July, failed to find the net in limited first-team opportunities under manager Slaven Bilic, starting only twice in all competitions during the 2016-17 season.

A former Manchester United trainee, Fletcher scored eight goals in 27 appearances during a six-month loan spell with Barnsley last year.

Fletcher is Boro manager Garry Monk’s sixth major signing of the close season transfer window after the arrival of Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Cyrus Christie, Jonny Howson and Darren Randolph at the Riverside Stadium. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline