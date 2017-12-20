Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Meyer heads Schalke into German Cup last eight

Wednesday December 20, 2017
07:25 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Model and activist Adwoa Aboah teams up with BurberryThe Edit: Model and activist Adwoa Aboah teams up with Burberry

US Congress faces tricky path to avoid government shutdownUS Congress faces tricky path to avoid government shutdown

Labour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next yearLabour leader Corbyn: Brace for UK election next year

The Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in womenThe Edit: Restless leg syndrome linked to heart attack in women

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Schalke’s Max Meyer celebrates after scoring the first goal against FC Cologne. ― Reuters picSchalke’s Max Meyer celebrates after scoring the first goal against FC Cologne. ― Reuters picBERLIN, Dec 20 ― Schalke 04's Max Meyer scored with a looping header just past the hour mark to secure a 1-0 victory over Cologne yesterday and send his side into the German Cup quarter-finals.

It took 31 minutes for Schalke, second in the Bundesliga, to get their first shot on target but their pressure after the break paid off when Meyer's glancing header went high over goalkeeper Timo Horn and into the net in the 63rd minute.

The hosts should have scored again but Horn denied them with a string of good saves.

Mainz 05 also booked a place in the last eight with a 3-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart, while third division Paderborn caused an upset with a 1-0 victory over visiting second division club Ingolstadt to claim their first quarter-final spot.

Holders Borussia Dortmund travel to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich today in the round's biggest game. ― Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline