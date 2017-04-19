Messi to lead Argentina against Singapore in June 13 friendly

Argentina will field a full-strength team against the Lions at the National Stadium, coming four days after the South American team take on traditional rivals Brazil in Melbourne. ― Reuters picSINGAPORE, April 19 — Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been confirmed to participate in a friendly match between Argentina and Singapore on June 13.

In a press statement today, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said Argentina would field a full-strength team against the Lions at the National Stadium, coming four days after the South American team take on traditional rivals Brazil in Melbourne.

Other superstars set to light up Singapore include Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria.

TODAY reported last month that talks were ongoing to bring the South American team here. The international friendly is set to mark to the 125th anniversary of the FAS.

Lions head coach V Sundramoorthy said the match would provide local players and coaches with “invaluable exposure”.

“I am looking forward to leading my country out against such the two-time FIFA World Cup champions, and we hope that Singaporeans will come out in force to cheer us on. A packed stadium on June 13 will make a huge difference and give our players the boost they need against a team with so many talented world-class players,” he said.

Ticket prices, from S$40 to S$188 (RM126 to RM592) for adults, will be available from Sports Hub Tix from 9am on April 20. Concession tickets, for children aged 16 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above, cost S$25. — TODAY