Messi fires Barca into cup last eight

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:04 AM GMT+8

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (centre) celebrates after scoring his first goal with team mates Lionel Messi (left) and Rafinha. — Reuters pic Barcelona's Luis Suarez (centre) celebrates after scoring his first goal with team mates Lionel Messi (left) and Rafinha. — Reuters pic BARCELONA, Jan 12 — Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as holders Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 yesterday to overturn a deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarter-finals of the King's Cup.

A Luis Suarez volley put Barca ahead in the 35th minute while Brazil international Neymar earned and converted a penalty three minutes into the second half to score his first goal since October and put Barca in front in the tie after losing the first leg 2-1.

Athletic responded immediately though, substitute defender Gorka Elustondo crossing for Barcelona-born Enric Saborit to head home in the 51st minute. The goal emboldened the visitors for a 10-minute spell but Barca withstood the pressure.

Messi had squandered two free kicks in the first half but avoided the possibility of extra time and penalties by curling a dead ball in off the post in the 79th, his second converted set piece in four days. — Reuters

