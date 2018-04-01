Messi does not need to win the World Cup to prove he’s the best, Crespo says

Crespo appeared for Argentina at three World Cups (1998, 2002, 2006) and scored 35 goals in 64 appearances in national colours. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, April 1 — Former Argentina international Hernan Crespo believes Lionel Messi is the world’s best footballer and said the Barcelona star does not need to win the World Cup to prove that.

The striker, capped 64 times by La Albiceleste compared his countryman to another great who did not need a World Cup to etch his name into football history.

“Johan Cruyff did not need to lift the World Cup to prove he’s the best, so I believe Messi too.

“This generation of Argentina players will win the World Cup soon. They deserve it especially after losing three successive finals, but at this coming edition it’s tough for them as there are better teams out there,” said the 42-year-old.

La Albiceleste lost the World Cup final to Germany in 2014, before going on to lose two Copa America finals to Chile in 2015 and 2016.

Crespo, however, stressed that the current side is undergoing an identity crisis, especially after the 6-1 hammering by Spain on Wednesday.

“The team needs to understand what’s going on. Argentina needs an identity. I hope with Jorge Sampaoli we can see some changes.

“The team is still under construction with a relatively new manager. They’ve been playing a lot of friendly matches and the Italy victory was one of the best, but two days later they lost badly against Spain,” said the 42-year-old.

“I believe we have a bit of a problem, in the federation, the coaches maybe. The players have been amazing the only thing we need to understand is the best way to play Gonzalo Higuain, Messi, Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.”

Argentina struggled through the World Cup qualifiers but are in a relatively easy looking Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria.

“They’ve definitely got no issues in the group stage. The knockout round is where the first problem starts,” said the ex-Chelsea and Parma striker.

“Anything can happen in the next month, with the World Cup, you never know.”

The striker picked Germany, Spain and Brazil as his favourites to lift the trophy in July in Russia.

