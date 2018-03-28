Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Messi absent from Argentina friendly against Spain

Wednesday March 28, 2018
09:59 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

RHB Research Institute maintains ‘buy’ on AirAsia X BhdRHB Research Institute maintains ‘buy’ on AirAsia X Bhd

Three things we learned from England’s draw with ItalyThree things we learned from England’s draw with Italy

Will Uber, Grab merger be beneficial to customers?Will Uber, Grab merger be beneficial to customers?

Xi-Kim Jong-un meeting confirmed, China offers to host US summitXi-Kim Jong-un meeting confirmed, China offers to host US summit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Argentina's Lionel Messi in the stands during the match against Spain in Madrid March 27, 2018. —Reuters picArgentina's Lionel Messi in the stands during the match against Spain in Madrid March 27, 2018. —Reuters picMADRID, March 28 — Lionel Messi was left out of Argentina’s squad for their friendly match against Spain yesterday.

Messi had been feeling pain in his hamstring and despite coach Jorge Sampaoli insisting on Monday the striker was fit, he did not even make the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

After staying an unused substitute in a 2-0 win over Italy on Friday, Messi’s absence will do little to ease concerns about the 30-year-old’s condition.

He has played 47 matches already in all competitions this season.

Barcelona travel to Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga before hosting Roma four days later in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Gonzalo Higuain was picked up front instead for Argentina as Sampaoli’s side looked to deliver a morale-boosting performance against Spain ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.  — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram